Multiple agencies searching for suspects in fraud, forgery, theft and burglary cases
Law enforcement agencies are searching for James Dean Lee and Lisa Paige Lanier for multiple cases around the area (Source: Hartley County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 31, 2018 at 11:09 AM CDT - Updated October 31 at 11:17 AM

HARTLEY COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for two suspects wanted for crimes around the area.

Harltey County Chief Deputy Chanze Fowler said his department and others are searching for 38-year-old James Dean Lee and 25-year-old Lisa Paige Lanier.

They are suspects in multiple fraud, forgery, mail theft and burglary cases.

Amarillo, Borger, Pampa and Dalhart police departments and several postal inspectors are searching for Lee and Lanier.

Fowler also said more warrants are expected soon.

The suspects' last known address was in Borger.

