Multiple agencies searching for suspects in fraud, forgery, theft and burglary cases

HARTLEY COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for two suspects wanted for crimes around the area.
Harltey County Chief Deputy Chanze Fowler said his department and others are searching for 38-year-old James Dean Lee and 25-year-old Lisa Paige Lanier.
They are suspects in multiple fraud, forgery, mail theft and burglary cases.
Amarillo, Borger, Pampa and Dalhart police departments and several postal inspectors are searching for Lee and Lanier.
Fowler also said more warrants are expected soon.
The suspects' last known address was in Borger.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.