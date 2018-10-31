Libertarian backs Republican in tight Montana Senate race

In this Oct. 5, 2016, photo, Libertarian Party candidate Rick Breckenridge, left, looks on during a debate with Democratic U.S. House candidate Denise Juneau in Great Falls, Montana. Breckenridge, who is running for U.S. Senate this year, endorsed Republican candidate Matt Rosendale in his race in response to an anonymous mailer that seeks to undermine conservative support of Rosendale. Rosendale is in a tight race against two-term Democratic Sen. Jon Tester. The mailer is reminiscent of tactics used by Democratic-friendly groups in Tester's 2012 race to promote the Libertarian candidate and peel away Republican voters. (AP Photo/Matt Volz) (AP)