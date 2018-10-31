Downtown Women’s Center celebrates 15 years of thrift stores

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -Downtown Women’s Center has been serving the homeless since 1989 and tomorrow they will be celebrating their thrift stores being open for 15 years.
The thrift stores provide 56 percent of Downtown Women’s Center’s income, which helps them support women and children.
“There are numerous ways on how we support them. We support them with transportation, we also help with their education. We also help with all of their necessities and things that they need and as far as Downtown Women’s Center, it is a shelter so we do have shelters for them, which we have our Abba House shelter, our Gratitude House shelter and Haven House,” said Stephanie Goins, Development Director of Downtown Women’s Center.
Sales from the thrift stores help DWC serve 70 women and 80 children. After women complete the program, over 85 percent of their women are clean and sober one year after graduation.
“All our proceeds from the stores go to helping the homeless, the women in recovery that have addictions and their children,” said Pamela Lemons, Retail Operations Manager.
The Downtown Women’s Center is celebrating their 15 year anniversary with a sale at all three locations. Customers can purchase a blue bag for $2.00 and stuff them with clothes. The entire bag will costs $15.00 and the sale will be all day.
At tomorrow’s event, they will have complementary burgers and hot dogs, sponsored by First Bank Southwest, and live music from 93.1 The Beat.
The event is at Thrift City from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
