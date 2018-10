The rain and snow that was present this morning has come to an end, but cloudy skies and a chilly breeze continue. Temperatures have remained in the 40s and will be dropping a bit as we head into Trick or Treat time this evening. Later tonight skies will clear and temps will fall to near the freezing mark by daybreak. After a chilly morning tomorrow, sunny skies will resume and highs will reach the upper 50s tomorrow afternoon.