Destination WT program aims to drive down total cost of bachelor’s degree

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University has launched their Destination WT program that aims to drive down the total cost of a bachelor’s degree.
The Destination WT program signed the agreement to partner with Amarillo College, Frank Phillips College and Clarendon College.
“Destination WT 2.0 is what they’re calling it, and it’s an exciting opportunity for Amarillo College students,” said Wes Condray-Wright, Director of Communications and Marketing. “From day one here, they’ll learn how their degree at Amarillo College will feed into the degree at WT. WT is making it very attractive for our students to transfer from here after graduating and going on and finishing a four year degree down there.”
The program is aimed to help students feel less intimidated and better prepared when making their transfer to WT.
“It makes you feel like you’re not alone,” said Amarillo College student, Brianna Maestas. “Not only does AC have your back, cause AC’s always had my back, but now WT has my back too. They want to follow through and make sure that I got this. I like that it makes you feel like somebody wants you to succeed.”
Jordan Gipson, who is also a student at Amarillo College, said, “AC is such a family, they’re so welcoming, and that makes me nervous to move on to a university because it’s so much bigger. Knowing that they already got my back, makes me feel good. It gives me a good safety net, to move on, spread my wings and go to a university.”
Destination WT has improved the ability for students to pick the correct courses while at AC, FPC or Clarendon College. It also changes deadlines, reduces the number of applications necessary to access scholarships, and increases the amount of the scholarships available to transfer students.
Wright said, “All of us here at the college are super excited for this opportunity for our students. We are excited to see more students attain a four year degree.”
To learn more about Destination WT, click here or call (806) 651-2018.
