Cyclists searching for new recreation spot after Children’s Home Trails sell

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Local cyclists are looking for new recreation spots after their primary trail in Amarillo recently sold.
For Chris Podzemny, mountain biking is a family affair.
“My wife and all my kids we love to hike, we love to ride our bikes, we like to camp,” he said.
He’s the secretary of the organization Six Pack Outdoors, and designs, builds and maintains all of the local trails.
Which is why it was hard to see the Children’s Home Trails go.
“As a trail user and someone who spends a lot of time helping to build and maintain the trails, that was disappointing,” said Podzemny. “But I look toward the positive aspect which its providing us incentive for us to go speak to more property owners, and more land owners, and identify other places that we can provide the same type of space and recreational opportunities the Children’s Home Trails provided.”
He said for many years, the Children’s Home Trails were the only other place you could ride a mountain bike besides the Palo Duro Canyon... and it was the only place for them in Amarillo.
“If you lived in Amarillo, there were no other open space parks like Children’s Home [Trails] available in that proximity," said Podzemny.
The president of Six Pack Outdoors, Geoff Hall echoed that statement, saying in Amarillo, it was the closest trail system they had.
“A lot of people used them, a lot of hikers out there too,” said Hall. “Even with that, there was a lot of people who didn’t know about the systems that we had.”
A new fence and new construction are now at the entrance of what used to be the Children’s Home Trails at the corner of 9th and Helium in northwest Amarillo.
Now, local mountain bikers have access to the Canyon Trails at Buffalo Hill and the Palo Duro Canyon. Six Pack Outdoors said more trails will soon be available.
“We’re currently developing a new system of trails north of Amarillo at the BLM Crossbar Ranch,” said Podzemny. “We’re building 26 miles of trails there. While it’s not currently open to the public, when it is open the trails will be ready.”
Podzemny said the new area is 12,000 acres and will be open in the next three to four years. Meanwhile, the organization will continue to pursue more land for recreational use.
While their time at Children’s Home Trails has come to an end, their efforts to get the community outside will continue.
“This is something we enjoy- running, cycling, and using what we have,” said Hall. “You don’t have to travel all over the country to find good trails, they’re right in our own neighborhood.”
Hall said their relationship with the children’s home will also continue with fundraising initiatives.
While the BLM Crossbar Ranch isn’t entirely available to the public, Podzemny said they’ve completed the first five-and-a-half mile loop- which is just enough for the first of Six Pack Outdoors' Sun Adventure Six Pack Series this weekend.
If you’re interested providing property for more trails, you can can contact Six Pack Outdoors on Facebook.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.