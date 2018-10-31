Cool & wet Halloween forecast

It’s going to be a cool and cloudy Halloween day with temps well below normal in the 40′s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers throughout the morning and afternoon. Rain should be ending in time for trick or treating. temps will drop around freezing overnight making for a chilly start to your Thursday morning. Temps warm back into the 50′s tomorrow with clearing skies. 70′s return by Friday and Saturday. Sunny skies continue into the weekend.