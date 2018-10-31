Clovis man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2017 shooting

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A Clovis man will spend more than 20 years in prison after he was sentenced for a 2017 shooting.
Joshua Martinez, 34, was sentenced to 20 and a half years plus 15 days in prison for a domestic violence shooting in June of 2017.
A Curry County jury found Martinez guilty in October of aggravated battery on a household member with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
In June of 2017, Clovis police responded to a call where a woman said she had been shot in the head by Martinez.
During sentencing, Judge Drew Tatum said Martinez is a habitual offender and enhances each felony count by eight years. Since the aggravated battery charge was ruled a serious violent offense, Martinez will have to serve 85 percent of the time in prison.
Martinez is also awaiting trial on two other cases, a domestic violence case that occurred in May of 2017 and conspiracy to commit perjury.
