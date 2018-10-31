Area Agency on Aging to hold Medicare counseling

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle is holding ‘Walk-In Wednesday’ every Wednesday until December 5.
The Area Agency on Aging will provide Medicare counseling to those taking part in open enrollment and help them make the best decision when it comes to picking a plan.
Counseling will take place on Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission building at 415 SW 8th Avenue.
An appointment is not required and service will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.
Counseling is reserved specifically for Medicare part C and D open enrollment recipients.
For more information, call (806) 331-2227.
