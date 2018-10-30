Woman arrested after traffic stop leads to trooper finding $2.2 million worth of meth

CARSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - A woman will appear in federal court on October 31 after a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper found $2.2 million worth of methamphetamine in her car tires.
According to court documents, Nahiely Loreley Pantelakis was pulled over by a Texas DPS trooper for a seat belt violation on I-40 in Carson County.
The trooper said he saw several indicators of possible criminal activity and asked to search Pantelakis' car.
During the search, the trooper said he found 12 bundles of methamphetamine, weighing 48 pounds, in all four tires of Pantelakis' car.
Pantelakis said she was taking the drugs from Arizona to Oklahoma and was to be paid $2,000 for the trip.
Pantelakis will appear in federal court tomorrow to find out whether she qualifies for release until her trial.
