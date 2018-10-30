United Way Youth Committee coordinates Youth Leadership Day

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Over 700 students gathered at the Amarillo Civic Center to learn how to Live United.
Multiple high schools and middle schools came together to participate in Youth Leadership Day to learn about their own community and what they can do to make a difference here in Amarillo.
“We just really hope that we get to spread the word of what United Way does and that the youth really wants to get more involved,” said Brinkley Shinall, Senior United Way Youth Council member.
Students coordinated 19 different programs with 18 buses to transfer each group to three programs each. As students rotated between programs, they learned about the different philanthropies that Amarillo offers the community.
“We went to the Goodwill and that was really fun to see just like what money goes to and how much it helps the community. That was just wonderful to see that we are helping the people out,” said Bailey Bargsley, Senior United Way Youth Council member.
“So today we have two guest speakers, Pastor Manny De Los Santos and Dr. Allen Keister. Dr. Keister is actually my dad, so it’s been really cool that he gets to come and be a part of this. So today we are going to have a few dance competitions to help raise money for United Way and then we are also going to be having the drumlines come in and several different schools to perform,” said Claire Keister Senior United Way Youth Council member.
The United Way Youth Council planned Youth Leadership Day by collaborating with different schools, philanthropies and speakers throughout Amarillo. This student led event shows that many local youths have a passion for helping and value leadership skills.
