United Way Youth Committee coordinates Youth Leadership Day

“So today we have two guest speakers, Pastor Manny De Los Santos and Dr. Allen Keister. Dr. Keister is actually my dad, so it’s been really cool that he gets to come and be a part of this. So today we are going to have a few dance competitions to help raise money for United Way and then we are also going to be having the drumlines come in and several different schools to perform,” said Claire Keister Senior United Way Youth Council member.