Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymore

(RNN) – Tyler Perry said he’s ending his “Madea” franchise.
While promoting his new film “Nobody’s Fool” on SiriusXM, the actor, writer and director said he’s retiring his most famous character.
Perry has portrayed Mabel “Madea” Simmons, a feisty elderly woman, in dozens of his high-grossing films, TV shows and plays.
“I just don’t want to be her age playing her,” Perry said during the Monday interview.
He’s already completed “A Madea Family Funeral,” his last film to feature Madea. It’s set for release in March 2019.
But Perry’s saying his final goodbye to Madea on the stage – where she began – in a “farewell tour” next year.
