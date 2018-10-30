Reminders for an allergy-free Halloween

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A holiday centered around candy can be tough for children with food allergies.
The two biggest allergies for children in the U.S. are milk and eggs, two of the most common ingredients in chocolate candies.
Then comes peanuts at number three.
“It’s important to look through your children’s treat to see if there is anything that contains obvious peanut products,” said Nurse Practioner Alecia Litchfield. “We also want to be aware of candies that are produced in places peanuts are also produced.”
Litchfield said along with checking your kiddos treats, also be aware of signs and symptoms of an allergic reaction.
These symptoms include hives, vomiting, trouble swallowing and facial swelling.
The Teal Pumpkin Project created by F.A.R.E. or Food and Allergy Research, works to make Halloween a safe and fun holiday for all children.
Through the project, people are encouraged to put a teal pumpkin on their doorstep which means they have non-food treats available, such as glow sticks or small toys.
This simple act promotes inclusion for trick-or-treaters with food allergies or other conditions.
“These kids know that when they go to these houses it’s going to be safe,” said Litchfield. “I also encourage parents to teach their children to tell others about their food allergies.”
Visit www.foodallergy.org for an interactive map of homes participating in this year’s Teal Pumpkin Project.
