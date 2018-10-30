Officials offering reward for suspect in beating of Clovis woman

Curry County officials are searching for Rondy McDonald who is a suspect in the beating of a Clovis woman (Source: Curry County Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 30, 2018 at 12:10 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 12:10 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Curry County officials are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in the beating of a Clovis woman.

According to the Curry County Crime Stoppers, Rondy McDonald is a suspect in the beating of a Clovis woman on Friday night.

The woman was life-flighted to a hospital.

If you know where McDonald may be, call Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.

If your information leads to his location, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

