Officials offering reward for suspect in beating of Clovis woman

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Curry County officials are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in the beating of a Clovis woman.
According to the Curry County Crime Stoppers, Rondy McDonald is a suspect in the beating of a Clovis woman on Friday night.
The woman was life-flighted to a hospital.
If you know where McDonald may be, call Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.
If your information leads to his location, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
