New study researching effectiveness of Amarillo College No Excuses Poverty Initiative program

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo College is conducting a study with Temple University to research the effectiveness of their No Excuses program.
They were recognized after a case study was conducted on the program by Temple University and Wisconsin Hope Lab.
“The program that we offer here at Amarillo College is really just a program to help students that are in need,” said Jordan Herrera, Director of Social Services. “If they’re experiencing any kind of life-barrier, we provide services to help them overcome those barriers. We can help them locate resources whether they’re here on campus or they’re out in the community to help them meet those needs.”
Amarillo College targeted 1,000 students for the study before school started this past August.
The students were targeted to make sure they’re helped ahead of time and will consistently receive the help they need throughout their college experience.
“What we’re trying to determine is, if you combined social services with academic support, are college students more successful?" said Cara Crowley, Vice-President of Strategic Initiatives. “Will they drop out, do we keep them in school, and do they graduate? If you help a student meet a basic life-need, then they stay in school. It really opens the door to let AC be a national leader in this movement of addressing basic life-needs.”
The grant gives the No Excuses Poverty Initiative program the funding to hire an additional social worker who is a resident of Amarillo.
Herrera said, “We’re really prepared for this research project because it’s something that we have been doing for the last few years here at AC directly with the poverty initiative that we’re known for. So I know we have the resources in place to take on a research project like this.”
The grant gives the program enough funding to finish the study by December of 2019 and the results will be published in 2020.
For more information about the No Excuses Poverty Initiative program and how they can help you, click here.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.