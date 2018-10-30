Merkley eyes White House, visits early primary states

FILE - In this June 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., speaks to the media, as U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, center, D-Md., U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., listen in front of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector's Centralized Processing Center in McAllen, Texas. Merkley, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, is seriously considering a run for the White House (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP, File) (AP)