Man wanted for Sunday morning shooting in Amarillo now in custody

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A man wanted for a shooting in Amarillo on Sunday morning is now in police custody.
The Amarillo Police Department assisted the Medina County Sheriff’s Office to find and arrest 29-year-old Weslen Patterson in Hondo, Texas today.
On Sunday, October 28, police were called to a shooting at a home in the 3400 block of Teckla Street.
Police say Patterson entered the house through a window and shot a 40-year-old man and choked a 31-year-old woman.
Officials say the man who was shot ran out of the house, where Patterson followed him and shot him again.
The man was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are said to be life-threatening, and the woman suffered injuries that did not require medical attention.
Patterson is currently in the Medina County Jail for his two warrants, burglary of a habitation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, out of Randall County.
