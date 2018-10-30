Local churches turn to law enforcement for active shooter plan, training

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Local law enforcement said it takes three minutes for them to respond to an active shooter situation.
They also said a church is much more vulnerable than a school or workplace.
“A place of worship’s going to be more open,” said Randall County Sheriff’s Office Cpt. Chris Forbis. “There’s going to be less of a restricted access just because that’s who we are as a society.”
That’s why some Amarillo churches have security teams in place to keep worshipers safe from the inside.
“Several churches in Amarillo have their own security forces now,” said Forbis. “We have worked with these churches, they are sometimes off-duty police officers concealed handgun license holders and they actually have their own security forces that they put through training and qualification in order to respond to events like this."
Potter County Deputy Robert Huddleston recently facilitated active shooter training at First Christian Church where he attends and is also head of the security team.
He believes civilian response training is beneficial for churchgoers and the security teams that protect them.
“This is my prayer is that all churches that the leadership of the church buys in," he said. “That the pastors and the youth leaders and the music directors and those people come to these trainings and get a familiarization so that they can have the building blocks for their own safety network.”
“We in law enforcement are just now getting to that point, as far as it comes to active shooter events, where we’re doing that training up front so that it’s not a conscious thought, it’s a reaction,” said Forbis. “Whenever that happens you react to it properly and we can mitigate the threat quicker.”
Youth and Young Adult Minister Tye Jackson is also a member of the security team at First Christian Church.
He said keeping churchgoers safe while maintaining a welcoming environment is important.
“The safety of myself and the congregation as well as my family is very important to me,” said Jackson. “To make sure that we have an environment that’s safe for people to come and visit should be at the forefront of our focus as a church.”
Local law enforcement said active shooter situations can differ between churches and they’re willing to work with each congregation.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office also offers threat assessments where they can help a church create a plan unique to them.
