Halloween events happening around the area

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Halloween is Wednesday, Oct. 31, and there are plenty of places to celebrate the holiday around the area:
Amarillo College is hosting their Trunk or Treat at the Washington Street campus.
The community is invited from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. for treats, tricks and games.
The Washington Street campus is located at 2201 South Washington Street in Amarillo.
The SanJac Coalition is hosting the 10th Annual 6th Street Creepy Crawl on Halloween night.
Starting at 4:00 p.m. until Midnight, there are activities at 14 businesses on 6th Street.
You can enjoy a cake walk, live music, costume contests, games and more.
The creepy crawl benefits Snack Pak 4 Kids and the SPCA.
Westgate Mall is hosting their Mall-O-Ween on Halloween.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m., you’re invited to bring the family out to enjoy trick-or-treating store to store.
The event goes until the stores run out of candy.
Pampa Emergency Services will host a Trunk or Treat in Downtown Pampa on Wednesday.
You and the family are invited to the 200 block of West Foster from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
There will be treats from local first responders, McGruff the Crime Dog and Sparky the Fire Dog.
Parents are invited to bring their children trick-or-treating at the Gray County Sheriff’s Office.
From 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., ghouls, goblins, transformers and superheroes are invited for a Halloween treat.
The Skellytown Fire Department will host a Trunk-or-Treat at the fire department on Halloween.
From 6:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., parents are invited to bring their kids to check out the firetrucks and get some candy.
The Clovis Fire Department is hosting 5 Safe Places to Trick-or-Treat on Halloween night.
Starting at 5:00 p.m., bring your kids out to trick-or-treat at 320 Mitchell 220, East Brady, 1308 North Norris, 615 East Llano Estacado and 2200 Cesar Chaves.
If you have an event that you would like added to this list, please email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com
