A cold front brought clouds and a cooler north wind to the area today and temperatures have dropped back to autumn levels. Highs have been in the 50s instead of the 80s of yesterday. Another push of cold air will arrive for Halloween with daytime temps only around 40 degrees tomorrow. A disturbance will bring cold rain by morning and some wet snow may mix in at times. In the NW part of our area there could be some light accumulations.