After a warm Monday it is going to be a cooler afternoon with temps in the 50′s and 60′s. We will see increasing clouds with breezy winds. Winds will be out of the north at 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Rain will move in overnight continuing into Halloween morning. Temps will drop into the 40′s on Halloween. We warm back into the 50′s and 60′s Thursday and Friday. 70′s return by the weekend.