Building a bond: Neighborhood Patrol Officers Unit partners with Maverick Boys and Girls Club

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Two of the Amarillo Police Department’s Neighborhood Patrol Officers will be connecting with even more members of the community, thanks to a new spot at the Maverick Boys and Girls Club.
Chief of Police Ed Drain said the two officers moving to the organization are currently based out of the Washington Avenue Christian Church, where the officers have built a great relationship over the almost two years they’ve spent there.
“The church has been a really good partner for us and that location is really good for that Southlawn area where they work, but we don’t get as much traffic through the church during the week as we would like,” said Chief Drain.
The partnership with the nonprofit, which comes after city council approval on Tuesday afternoon, will reach the over 300 kids and families who the club serves.
“Every time we can have positive interaction with kids and help them understand how to be safe, and how to reach out to adults, and police officers, we love to take advantage of those opportunities and the Maverick partnership will provide us with that opportunity” said Martin Birkenfield, Assistant Chief of Police.
The club said the kids have already met the officers and are ready to welcome them with open arms and a favorite snack.
"When they were in the building the other day, one of the boys said, ‘Are ya’ll going to throw the football around with us?,’ said Donna Soria, CEO and Executive Director at the Maverick Boys and Girls Club. “The kids are thinking great, maybe this means we get to have donuts everyday now that the police are her. We said absolutely, we’ll give them whatever it takes just to get them here in the building.”
The NPO Unit isn’t just there to help with crime related issues, they can serve as a role model to those in need.
“We have staff that are entering the police academy next year,” said Soria. “We have little boys that want to be police men. We have little girls that want to be policemen. This is such a great opportunity for them to see and build a relationship with our local police officers.”
The Neighborhood Patrol Officers are expected to move into their new digs in the next few week.
