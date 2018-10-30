Avoiding voting problems at the polls

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - In parts of Texas, people have reported issues when voting a straight ticket, meaning voting directly for one party, on a Hart Intercivic eSlate voting machine.
There’ve been no issues with straight ticket voting reported in Potter and Randall County, both of which use newer machines.
“There’s a story that’s been going around about some people who are voting on equipment that we don’t use in Potter and Randall County,” said Melynn Huntley, Elections Administrator for Potter County. “The message of that was be sure and check what you think you voted.”
The Texas Secretary of State’s Office wants voters to know there’s not an issue with the machines, but human error.
They ask voters to wait between 3 and 5 seconds so the screen can fully load.
“Every county in the state of Texas is required to do three logic and accuracy tests,” said Shannon Lackey, Elections Administrator for Randall County. “I have never seen a machine that would change anything. Everything is tested before an election, before ballots are ever mailed out. It’s tested on election day, it’s tested after an election. I can say that most counties do four tests to make sure everything is fine.”
With early voting turnout strong in Potter and Randall, election officials hope people will continue to make their way to the polls and ask for help if they need it.
“If you question anything, if there’s something that should be on your ballot, call an election worker. If you have questions on your summary screen, ask before you hit cast ballot,” said Lackey.
Another reminder when heading to the polling place is to follow state law.
“It’s state law, you must be 100 feet outside the door to the polling place if you’re going to wear or hold a sign or anything for or against a candidate," said Lackey.
You have until this Friday, November 2, to vote early.
