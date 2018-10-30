Amarillo police arrest 3 after several reported auto burglaries

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Two men and one woman are behind bars after Amarillo police investigated multiple auto burglaries in the same area of Amarillo on the same day.
On Oct. 29 at 3:02 a.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Van Winkle Drive due to a vehicle alarm report.
An additional call came in advising officers that three people were seen on foot in the area at 3:15 a.m.
When officers arrived in the area, they saw the suspects enter the alley near the 4600 block of Aberdeen Drive.
Officers weren’t able to find the suspects, but they did find several items thrown on the ground near the 4800 block.
As officers were investigating, a truck carrying three people drove out of a nearby alley.
The vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation, and all three suspects were found on board.
Stephanie Danielle Price, Arthur Keaghan Barclay and Braden Harley Beard were linked with the auto burglaries in the area and booked into the Randall County Jail for engaging in organized criminal activity.
