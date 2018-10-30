Amarillo EDC to host Build Your Talent Toolbox leadership event

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation will host their Build your Talent Toolbox on November 1.
Build Your Talent Toolbox will teach leaders of organizations to sharpen their skills, enhance leadership growth and push their team to improve.
The event will feature Sam Silverstein, business keynote speaker, who will deliver a session on how to help transform organizational culture.
President of Betenbough Homes Cal Zant will also be in attendance to share his experience as a leader, contributing to the success of Betenbough Homes.
The cost to attend is $50 and breakfast will be provided.
The event will be at 401 South Taylor Street in the ANB Skyline Room on the 16th floor, beginning at 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
For more information and to purchase tickets click here.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.