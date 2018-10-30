AC to host lectures about migration of African-Americans in 20th century America

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo College will be hosting their Creative Mind Humanities Lecture Series: Black Renaissance of Pittsburgh beginning November 1 to November 9.
AC’s lecture series will put a spotlight on the Great Migration of African-Americans in early 20th century America, who traveled from the rural south to northern cities like Pittsburgh.
AC says Black Renaissance of Pittsburgh will touch on the upsurge in prosperity among African-Americans during the 20th century in everything from entrepreneurship, sports and the arts.
There will be four lectures and they are all free and open to the public:
- November 1 at 7:00 p.m. - “Expressions of Migration: Exploring Creative Methods of Examining History" by Mikel Patrick Avery at the AC Washington Street Campus, Concert Hall Theater
- November 7 at 7:00 p.m. - “A Transplant That Did Not Take: The Great Debate on the Great Migration in August Wilson’s American Century Cycle” by Dr. Sandra G. Shannon at the AC Downtown Campus, Bud Joyner Auditorium
- November 8 at 7:00 p.m. - “Something to Live For: Musings from the Illustrated Life of Billy Strayhorn” by Marlin McKay at the AC Washington Street Campus, Concert Hall Theater
- November 9 at 7:00 p.m. - “Performance: Strayhorn - A Collection of Compositions by Billy Strayhorn” by Marlin McKay at the AC Washington Street Campus, Conert Hall Theater
More information about the Creative Mind Humanities Lecture Series can be found here.