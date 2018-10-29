Walmart on Georgia St. helping low-income families receive Thanksgiving dinner

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Walmart on Georgia Street in Amarillo is giving low-income families a special Thanksgiving dinner.
To help out a family in need this Thanksgiving, all you need to do is run down to the Georgia Street Walmart, buy a pre-filled bag and drop it in their donation box. You can also purchase a gift card at the register that will also provide a family with a turkey or ham.
This three-week event is only happening at the Georgia Street Walmart and it is all done by help from the community.
Amarillo’s Walmart on Georgia Street is partnering up with Amarillo Housing First and the Amarillo Youth Center to give families in their programs a Thanksgiving meal.
“The bags are already pre-set up, and they have the cards at every register,” said John Edwards, Facilitator Trainer at Walmart. “You just buy it and say how much you wanna put on it, give it to the cashier and say it’s a donation for those organizations. The family that is receiving it will actually receive a box of an entire Thanksgiving meal."
So far at least 20 households have been told that they will be receiving these dinners, and if the fundraising goal is met by the end of this event, 15 more families will receive a Thanksgiving dinner too.
“We have a gentleman from the community who has offered to smoke some of the turkeys for our households who aren’t able to actually bake their own turkeys in their oven," said Virginia Williams Trice, Board President of Amarillo Housing First.
Low-income families receiving the dinner are all involved in programs with the Amarillo Housing First or the Amarillo Youth Center.
Trice said, “It brings a lot of joy into their homes, and it’s a luxury that they cannot afford right now. It brings us all together for at least one day out of the year for all of us to be able to feast on the same sort of foods and enjoy those meals together.”
Donation bags are priced between $4 to $6 and any donated amount is accepted for the gift cards.
