211 Texas/United Way of Amarillo and Canyon asking for space heater donations

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - 211 Texas and United Way of Amarillo and Canyon are working to get space heater donations for families who don’t have a heating source or can’t afford to heat their home.
“We have a lot of families in our community who live, not in substandard housing, but in housing that might not have insulated windows, maybe they can’t afford to have their temperature where it needs to be,” said 211 Texas Panhandle director Kelly Stephens.
The heaters will be helping those with at-risk family members as it gets colder, such as the elderly and children.
“Our program helps those who have children under two so that they can stay nice and warm, disabled, and those who are 65 and older,” said Stephens.
The organization usually helps about 50 families each year, but they say the amount of heaters they’ve collected in recent years has gone down.
“We would like to have enough heaters donated where we can help at least 75 to 100 families this year to kind of get us back on track,” said Stephens. “We’re supposed to have a really cold winter this winter so we would like to make sure that we have enough donations.”
“We would ask that all the space heaters that are donated are new,” said Stephens. “We are looking for space heaters that can cover 400 sq. ft. or more. What we would like ideally to do is to heat a family room. Or whatever part of the home the family inhabits the most.”
Community Services Outreach Coordinator for 211 Texas Panhandle, Christina Ledesma, said the calls they get daily demonstrate a growing need for heaters for families who are struggling.
“We usually get calls through 211, people who are needing help with food or need help with rent, needing help with electric, like utility bills, anything like that,” she said.
“It means so much to the staff here at 211, the specialists who are on the phone taking those calls, it just means so much to be able to make a difference in their capability of getting their basic needs met,” said Stephens.
You can donate a space heater to 211 Texas at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center during their regular hours until next February.
Those with family members who are considered at-risk this time of year can call 211 to see if they qualify to receive a heater.
