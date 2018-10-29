Roosevelt County War Memorial taking orders for engraved pavers honoring veterans

By Jacob Helker | October 29, 2018 at 9:44 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 9:44 AM

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, NM (KFDA) - Residents in and around Roosevelt County who want to honor a veteran still have the chance.

The Roosevelt County War Memorial is taking orders for walkway pavers engraved with the name of a U.S. Armed Forces veteran.

The pavers will be installed along the walkway at the war memorial.

Each costs $125 and can be ordered by picking up an order form at the Roosevelt County Chamber in Portales.

Orders placed before Nov. 6 will be engraved and installed prior to Veterans Day.

