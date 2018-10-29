Registration open for Kids, Inc. basketball and volleyball

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Registration is open for the fall season of Kids, Inc. basketball and volleyball.
Registration for boys basketball is underway for boys in 1st through 6th grade. The games are played on Friday evenings, Saturday mornings and afternoons, and Sunday afternoons.
The program fee is $83, and that includes a t-shirt, a year-end award, eight league games, paid officials and gym rental for games and practice.
Registration for the fall volleyball session two is also open for players in 2nd through 6th grade. Games are played on Friday evenings, Saturday mornings and afternoons, and Sunday afternoons.
The program fee is $78, and that includes a t-shirt, a year-end award, eight league games, paid officials and gym rental for games and practice.
Games begin on November 9.
You can register here.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.