Potter County Fire officials honored for dedication to community

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Potter County Fire officials were recently honored for their service to the community.
Chief Richard Lake along with Assistant Fire Chiefs Pat Fitzpatrick, Craig Jusiak, and George Samples were honored with the Welcome Pardner and Quick Quack Car Wash First Responder of Distinction Award.
They were nominated by Potter County sheriff Brian Thomas.
In his nomination letter, Thomas cited their hard work, saying the fire department covers the entire county with only four paid staff and a dedicated group of volunteers.
