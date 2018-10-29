Potter County Fire officials honored for dedication to community

Potter County Fire officials were recently honored for their service to the community.
By Cassie Stafford | October 28, 2018 at 7:55 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 8:39 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Potter County Fire officials were recently honored for their service to the community.

Chief Richard Lake along with Assistant Fire Chiefs Pat Fitzpatrick, Craig Jusiak, and George Samples were honored with the Welcome Pardner and Quick Quack Car Wash First Responder of Distinction Award.

They were nominated by Potter County sheriff Brian Thomas.

In his nomination letter, Thomas cited their hard work, saying the fire department covers the entire county with only four paid staff and a dedicated group of volunteers.

I would like to nominate a group for the 1st  Responder of the month. This department works the whole county with 4  paid staff. That is a county of 900 square miles. They respond to all  fire calls, but also medical, car crashes and anything else that comes  along. They are a very dedicated group that I know many of them have not  even used their vacation in 2 years because they have so much comp time  that must be used first. The have a dedicated group of volunteers that  they lead as well, but for the most part these 4 guys are the first line  of defense and show up to all calls with in Potter County. My nominees  this month are Chief Richard Lake, Assistant Fire Chiefs Pat  Fitzpatrick, Craig Jusiak, and George Samples. What a great group of  guys that lead a great department. 

