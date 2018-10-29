Potter County Fire officials honored for dedication to community

I would like to nominate a group for the 1st Responder of the month. This department works the whole county with 4 paid staff. That is a county of 900 square miles. They respond to all fire calls, but also medical, car crashes and anything else that comes along. They are a very dedicated group that I know many of them have not even used their vacation in 2 years because they have so much comp time that must be used first. The have a dedicated group of volunteers that they lead as well, but for the most part these 4 guys are the first line of defense and show up to all calls with in Potter County. My nominees this month are Chief Richard Lake, Assistant Fire Chiefs Pat Fitzpatrick, Craig Jusiak, and George Samples. What a great group of guys that lead a great department.