Panhandle police release ‘how to cleverly avoid speeding fines’ guide

PANHANDLE, TX (KFDA) - A city police department is getting clever to educate people about traffic laws.
Panhandle Police Department posted their guide to 'cleverly avoid speeding fines" on Facebook early Monday morning.
The guide includes highlights such as, “Look closely at signs on the road that show you the speed limit," and, “Try to locate your car’s speedometer.”
The last step, “Adjust your speed according to the number shown on the road sign,” is the step the police department says is the hardest.
Although the post says there are “surprisingly few who are aware of this simple, yet genius trick,” it goes on to say that following the outlined steps will result in never paying a speeding fine again.
