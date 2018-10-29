New developments in Canyon creates an increase in student growth

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - Thousands of homes are being built within Canyon Independent School District’s boundaries. But, nine of Canyon ISD schools are functioning at or near capacity and with eighteen new developments forming in the district, Canyon ISD proposed their $196 million bond to address student growth.
“The Canyon ISD boundaries are going to see significant growth of new homes, new subdivisions, over the next ten years and so our bond program, from the citizen committee was to address how do we look at this enrollment growth in our facilities coming up,” said Dr. Flusche, Superintendent of Canyon ISD.
Canyon ISD boundaries reach 732 square miles in comparison to Amarillo Independent School District that reaches 70 square miles. New housing developments are being built within the Canyon School District. Some of these developments could be as large as adding 2,000 homes. Canyon ISD has been working very closely with developers to plan for the future.
“Well currently there is ten going on right now with the expansion probably 90 percent of the growth is coming between Amarillo and Canyon. So you have ten on the ground right now, there’s seven new ones on board to come above. So that’s going to be a great thing for Amarillo. The growth is there. They are going to double in the number of students. And what a better way to invest in our community than our education system,” said Lew Bradshaw, Executive Officer of Texas Panhandle Builders Association.
Canyon ISD met with developers to discuss the growth in Canyon ISD boundaries which will help the districts plan for future enrollment growth to accommodate students.
