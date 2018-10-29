New developments in Canyon creates an increase in student growth

“Well currently there is ten going on right now with the expansion probably 90 percent of the growth is coming between Amarillo and Canyon. So you have ten on the ground right now, there’s seven new ones on board to come above. So that’s going to be a great thing for Amarillo. The growth is there. They are going to double in the number of students. And what a better way to invest in our community than our education system,” said Lew Bradshaw, Executive Officer of Texas Panhandle Builders Association.