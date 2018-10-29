10 harmless Halloween pranks you can pull on your friends

(RNN) - Halloween means tons of sugar and a chance to play dress-up for the kids.
But for the adults, it’s another socially acceptable day to prank the unsuspecting. For the mischievous among us, there are simply too many days between April Fool’s Day and Halloween - 213 days, to be exact.
The best kind of pranks are the ones that won’t land you in jail or in a fight. Whether you want to scare someone, gross them out or just leave them a little confused, the following harmless pranks are just for you:
This one is simple and cheap. Get a candy dish and pour in bags of M&Ms and Skittles. Nobody will be able to tell the difference until they get a mouthful. Add some Reese’s Pieces to really mess with people.
For some reason, the toy industry has gotten good at creating realistic looking rubber snakes and rats. They’re usually available in the toy section of your local drug store. Just drop it in the toilet and close the lid. To really drive the fright home, tie a piece of string to the snake’s head and tape the other end of the string to the toilet lid.
You could also leave the rat’s tail hanging off the shelf of your pantry or refrigerator.
Apples and onions are roughly the same size and shape, but they look very different. If you dip it in a little caramel, it makes them nearly indistinguishable. If your caramel coating isn’t enough to cover the onion, just add nuts or coconuts.
Gummy eyeballs are a thing and they’re just big enough to fit inside of an ice tray. Simply fill the tray with the gummy eyes, then add water. Freeze the tray and add the eyes cubes to any beverage or a bowl of punch.
You’ll need some editing skills for this one. You’ll need to merge two photos of a face together and print it out. Place it in a clear jar and fill it with water. The image will appear as a severed head. To really freak out the victim, add a bit or green food coloring to mimic a pickled head or use red to mimic blood. Also, adding a small wig or hair piece really helps sell the authenticity. (Tutorial on merging the photos)
It’s no secret the creamy center of Oreo cookies are the favorite part for many. It’s also easy to replace with toothpaste. Careful, the victim might want to hurt you for butchering their cookies.
Trick-or-treaters are expecting candy when they ring your doorbell, so why not give them something unexpected? Breakfast is the perfect substitute. Just grab a frying pan and put some frozen pancakes inside. Maybe even use scrambled eggs.
You could try fooling your boss and your coworkers by coming to work looking visibly sick. Come up with a list of symptoms and try your best to pull them off. If you do a good enough job, you may get sent home. Whether or not you come clean is up to you, but you shouldn’t put your livelihood at risk for an “I gotcha” moment.
If you have a creepy clown mask, you can easily startle anyone passing by your car. Simply place it on you car’s headrest, park in a public place and let the onlooker’s imagination do the rest.
It’s pretty taboo to rush anyone out of a restroom stall. You can take advantage of that social norm by placing a par of shoes on the floor and draping a pair of trousers across the toilet seat. Position them to it gives the realistic appearance someone is sitting there.
