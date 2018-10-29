Former Sunray police chief and wife arrested for injury to a child

By Kaitlin Johnson and Kevin Welch | October 29, 2018 at 1:55 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 1:58 PM

SUNRAY, TX (KFDA) - A former Sunray police chief and his wife are in jail charged with injury to a child.

According to Cindy Barkley, spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Rangers arrested Timothy Dean in Sunray early this morning.

Dean is in the Moore County Jail.

The DPS Swat and the Randall County Tactical Team helped with the arrest.

Dean resigned as police chief in May shortly after being arrested for another charge of injury to a child. His wife, Charlene Childers, is in jail in Wayne County, New York for the same charge.

This case remains under investigation.

