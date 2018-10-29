Blankets of Love creates ‘hooded blankets’ for disabled community

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Blankets of Love volunteers work hard each year to raise money, sew thousands of blankets and distribute them to families and children in the Panhandle.
And now they’re looking to provide their new hooded blankets for another group of children in need.
“The hooded capes we do for crippled children and these are children that are in wheelchairs and the hooded capes just go over them,” said Blankets of Love coordinator Thelma Martinez.
She also said requests for blankets were extremely high last year.
“We were just busting at the seams with them and we didn’t have enough space, so we started distributing them as we were making them,” said Martinez.
Requests for the capes have also gone up now as they continue to spread the word.
“It also works well in car seats and strollers so we’ve had quite an appeal for more to provide for all the children that are in wheelchairs,” said volunteer Kathy Hyatt. “This wonderful fundraiser is going to enable us to purchase more fleece to make more blankets and to make more capes.”
Blankets of Love is still accepting donations for the purchase of sewing and fleece material.
Visit their website or call the Amarillo Area Baptist Association at 806-372-6566 for information on how you can contribute, inquire about the hooded blankets, or become a volunteer.
Hyatt worked with disabled children at the Turn Center in Amarillo for more than 40 years.
“I watched teachers and parents struggle as they tried to get coats on their child that was safely strapped into the wheelchair,” she said. “So we decided to use our fleece blanket and put a hood in it so that it could just pop on over the straps and the child is snug and warm.”
Another Blankets of Love volunteer, Mary Anderson, said she was inspired to join because of her granddaughter.
“Kathy Hyatt approached me because my granddaughter is a quadriplegic,” she said. “She asked me if I would help do some hooded blankets. One of the ladies in the Blankets of Love had made a pattern for them, so I went in and I started helping do the outside surging on them and cutting the capes so they fit in there. My granddaughter has already used one and it works great.”
The non-profit has made about 100 capes and is hoping to make even more to distribute before Thanksgiving.
“It’s very important that we give these capes and blankets with John 3:16 written on them because this is our way of sharing God’s love with these sweet children and their parents,” said Hyatt.
