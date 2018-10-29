Amarillo NAACP selling tickets to 75th Freedom Fund Banquet

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Tickets are now available for the Amarillo NAACP’s only fundraising event of the year.
Their 75th annual Dr. R.W. Jones Freedom Fund Banquet will be held on Nov. 3 at 6:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza.
Steve Brown, the president of Capital Assets Sustainable Energy Development, will deliver the keynote address.
Tickets are $50 for adults, $45 for seniors and students and $75 for couples.
Sponsorships can be purchased for $325 for nonprofits and $500 for political candidates.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call (806) 290-8705.
