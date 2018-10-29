AISD releases statement about Hamlet students and teachers rescued at Hidden Falls Ranch

For years, Amarillo ISD elementary students have experienced outdoor education field trips at various locations throughout the Panhandle. On Friday, while at Hidden Falls Ranch, a group of Hamlet Elementary 5th graders and teachers needed assistance returning from a hike. Hidden Falls staff, district administrators, and first responders assisted the group out of the canyon and thankfully everyone was safe. First responders immediately provided snacks, water, and minor first aid before the students returned home.

Amarillo Independent School District.