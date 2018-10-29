AISD releases statement about Hamlet students and teachers rescued at Hidden Falls Ranch

Source: Amarillo ISD
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 29, 2018 at 4:49 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 4:52 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD has released a statement after a group of students and teachers from Hamlet Elementary School were rescued while on a field trip at Hidden Falls Ranch.

According to district officials, the group was on a hike when they needed assistance. First responders were able to help the students and teachers out of the canyon.

No major injuries were reported during the incident, and the group was provided with snacks, water and minor first aid.

For years, Amarillo ISD elementary students have experienced outdoor education field trips at various locations throughout the Panhandle. On Friday, while at Hidden Falls Ranch, a group of Hamlet Elementary 5th graders and teachers needed assistance returning from a hike. Hidden Falls staff, district administrators, and first responders assisted the group out of the canyon and thankfully everyone was safe. First responders immediately provided snacks, water, and minor first aid before the students returned home.
