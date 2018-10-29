AISD releases statement about Hamlet students and teachers rescued at Hidden Falls Ranch

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD has released a statement after a group of students and teachers from Hamlet Elementary School were rescued while on a field trip at Hidden Falls Ranch.
According to district officials, the group was on a hike when they needed assistance. First responders were able to help the students and teachers out of the canyon.
No major injuries were reported during the incident, and the group was provided with snacks, water and minor first aid.
You can read the full statement below.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.