United Way in need of space heater donations to help at risk families

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The United Way is working to make sure at risk families have a way to keep warm during the approaching winter months.
They are asking for donations of space heaters that can heat a medium size room or bigger.
The organization says over the past few years, only 48 households were helped, and they are working to increase that number dramatically.
You can dropped off heaters Monday through Friday at the 211 Texas office, located inside the Guyon Saunders Resource Center at 200 S Tyler.
For more information contact Sofia Herrera at sofia@unitedwayama.org
