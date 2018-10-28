Shamrock community rallies behind volunteer firefighters in need

SHAMROCK, TX (KFDA) - Earlier this week, Shamrock volunteer firefighter Matt Stephenson was suddenly stricken with an illness no one saw coming.
It was then his fellow firefighters stepped up to help their ‘brother’ and they’re no stranger when it comes to supporting one of their own.
Matt’s mother, Kim Stephenson Lepp said the last time she saw her son earlier this week, he said his body felt sore and had a headache.
Then she got a phone call later urging her to come to his house.
“By the time I got there the ambulances were there and everything and he was totally gone,” she said. “I mean, he looked right past me, he could not see me, he could not walk, he could not talk.”
He was flown to Amarillo where doctors thought he experienced a stroke. Then bacterial meningitis.
“They tested him for everything, flew him on in to Lubbock then, was intubated, had emergency brain surgery Tuesday, and the final diagnosis was bacterial mastoiditis and it all stemmed from an ear ache,” said Lepp.
While Matt is recovering, his medical expenses have piled up.
But the Shamrock community is now stepping up and showing their support for him with various fundraisers including a benefit held this evening.
“He is home now, but we’re doing eight weeks of IV therapy at home. He’s still got a lot of issues and he’s still pretty sick,” said Lepp. “But the community’s come together awesomely because I mean he’s 22-years-old, we got the bill yesterday for the helicopter and it’s $110,000. Now what 22-year-old has, you know, that kind of money? So this has been a God-send for everybody helping.”
His fellow volunteer firefighters aren’t far behind either as they’ve been actively involved with helping Matt and his family.
DONATE to Matt Stephenson’s GoFundMe.
“Matt’s been a member of the volunteer fire department for several years now,” said Shamrock volunteer fire captain J.W. Lane. “It started as a junior program in high school and he’s basically grown up with us and came into adulthood. In the past couple of years we’ve had a pretty good bout with our brother firefighters being kind of in pretty bad shape. So we’ve gotten pretty good at rallying around our members."
A retired member of the fire department, Billy Bonner is also in need of support as he’s been fighting an illness that has turned into something much worse.
“He was on the fire department for many many years,” said Lane. “He’s basically been diagnosed with cancer and he needs all the prayers and all the help that he can get also.”
DONATE to Billy Bonner’s GoFundMe.
“He was the commander at the American Legion Post 68 here in Shamrock and they just really need some prayers,” said Lepp.
