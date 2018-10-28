Design based on Steelers helmet honors synagogue dead

Six-year-old Isaiah Mosley, left, and Thaddeus Mosley, 9, wear Steelers jerseys with a patch of the Steelers logo with one of the hypocycloids changed to a Star of David as they watch the team warm up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers added the logo in respect for the victims of a deadly shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (AP)