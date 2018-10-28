Amarillo police seek shooting suspect

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Sunday morning around at 6:21 a.m., police were called to a shooting at a residence in the 3400 block of Teckla.
A 31 year old female and a 40 year old male were inside of the residence. Weslen Patterson, 29, opened a window from outside of the residence and shot the male in the upper body. Patterson then entered the residence and began choking the female.
The male victim left out of the front of the residence and Patterson followed him outside and shot him again in the upper body. Patterson then left the scene before officers arrived.
The male victim was transported to an area hospital with what is believed to be life threatening injuries. The female suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention. Patterson and the female victim had previously been in a dating relationship.
Detectives with the APD Domestic Violence Unit obtained warrants for Burglary of a Habitation and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, for Weslen Patterson, through Randall County.
Anyone with information on this incident or anyone who knows where Weslen Patterson is located is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.
Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or through the P3 Crime Stoppers App.
