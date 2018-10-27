Spooky season in Amarillo: Seasonal businesses prepare for Halloween weekend

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - With Halloween just a few days away, seasonal businesses in the area are getting ready for a busy holiday weekend ahead.
In west Amarillo, new, spooky life has come of the old Toys R Us location on Soncy. After taking up shop in open vacancies around the city, Spirit Halloween is set up for the season in the former toy store.
"So far, so good. Halloween is on a Wednesday this year so it means a lot of the adult parties are going to be this weekend, but all of the kids’ stuff will be Monday through Wednesday,” said John Domeracki with Spirit Halloween. "And we have this new location here at Toys R Us so it's been pretty busy."
For Spirit, that busy rush is expected to continue as people rush to find that last-minute costume or wig.
"Right now, it's all about costumes. People have pretty much gotten their decorations so now they're getting ready for the parties,” said Domeracki. "The number one costume this year is Fortnite, by a landslide."
As people get dressed and head out for Halloween parties and events, local haunted houses are welcoming in customers ahead of the holiday, as well.
The Amarillo Scaregrounds near downtown plans to stay open all weekend for fear-seekers to come in and experience a range of different haunts.
“This one is phobias, things that go bump in the night, clowns,” said Joey Adams with the Amarillo Scaregrounds. “We also have Insanitarium which is more hospital, insane crazy people.”
If you're not claustrophobic, the Scaregrounds features a quick ride into the afterlife...and back out of it.
"We also have The Basement that's more industrial that also has a coffin ride in it,” said Adams. “It'll be the one time you get to get in a coffin and get out."
If you haven't had the chance yet to find that perfect costume or spend a spooky night out with friends and family, there's still time to take in these seasonal Amarillo businesses.
The last night to check out the Scaregrounds is on Halloween, while Spirit Halloween will be open two days after the holiday to help clear out inventory with discounted costumes.
