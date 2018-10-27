Pampa Police jump-start No-Shave November

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Pampa Police Department’s efforts to raise funds for cancer research are topping the charts nationwide.
The Pampa Police Chief recently challenged the department to come up with an idea that would enrich the community as well as strengthen their relationship with the people they serve... and choosing No-Shave November was a no-brainer.
Those participating at the department are now getting on social media and out in the community to encourage others to donate to the cause.
At last check, the department is already sitting in third place on the organization leaderboard, above departments across the country... and it’s not even November!
It’s out with the razors and in with the beards at the Pampa Police Department.
“[The website] says No-Shave November, it doesn’t say no-fundraising any other month of the year,” said Patrol Sergeant Craig Merritt.
While some may be sporting a clean cut look right now, it won’t be long before the group is embracing their facial hair to continue to raise funds and awareness for cancer research.
“Everybody, no matter who it is, knows someone who has been touched by cancer in some way shape or form,” said Merritt.
“There’s the fundraising side of this campaign, which is great for putting money into research, but there’s also an awareness side of it,” said Administrative Sergeant Brian Massey. “We want people to go get screened.”
The goal of No-Shave November is to grow awareness by growing your hair, which many cancer patients lose.
The campaign encourages you to donate the money you typically spend on shaving and grooming toward educating cancer prevention and aiding those in the fight of their lives.
The Pampa PD hopes its efforts will further connect the officers with the community.
“It gives us a chance to get out of our comfort zone a little bit,” said Merritt. “Usually when we talk to people it’s ‘Hey congratulations you were speeding, I need you to sign here.’ Now this is ‘Hey, we need your help.’ It gives us an opportunity to build that bond so that when we need help in the future solving cases or anything like that they see us a little different than just giving a speeding ticket.”
Now, as they all compete for the greatest beard, they know they’re competing for an even greater cause.
To support the Pampa Police Department’s efforts this No-Shave November, click here.
