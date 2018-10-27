2 Nebraska homicide suspects arrested in Clovis

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - 2 suspects from Lincoln, Nebraska are now in custody after a SWAT standoff in Clovis.
Friday night, the Clovis Police Department was contacted by the U.S Marshal Service in reference to Jesse James Wilson, 32, and Sherry Lynn Thomas, 34.
They were wanted on outstanding felony arrest warrants in reference to a homicide investigation by the Lincoln Police Department.
One of the suspects phone was ‘pinged’ at the Walmart supercenter on N. Prince street in Clovis.
Officers say the suspects' vehicle, which was a reported stolen car, was located in the parking lot.
Around 2:20 a.m. SWAT units located the vehicle and deployed distraction devices and tear gas into and around the vehicle.
The subjects then put the vehicle into drive and attempted to flee the area, but the SWAT armored vehicle was driven forward onto the hood of the vehicle, stopping it.
When the pair refused to exit the vehicle, a Clovis Police Department K9 was deployed into the vehicle to extract them.
Wilson and Thomas were then arrested and taken to Plains Regional Medical Center for bite wounds, and then were transported to the Curry County Adult Detention Center.
