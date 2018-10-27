The Latest: Viewership down for marathon Game 3

The Dodgers' 3-2 win, which took a Series-record 7 hours, 20 minutes, averaged 13,251,000 on Fox, the network said Saturday. That was down from an average of 15,483,000 for Houston's 5-3 win over the Dodgers last year, a game that lasted 3:46. This year's Game 3 was the lowest viewed since an average of 13,722,000 tuned in for the New York Mets' 9-3 win over Kansas City in 2015.