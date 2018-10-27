Amarillo Fire Department opens doors to the community

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Residents came to the Central Fire Station in downtown Amarillo with hopes to find out more about the firefighters who call that station home.
Usually, when the public interacts with firefighters, it’s during an emergency situation.
This initiative from the Amarillo Fire Department hopes to change that.
“I think it’s important to invite the community out in a non-emergency situation so that we can actually have time to talk and communicate with each other and get to know each other better,” said Jeff Justus, Community Liaison for the Amarillo Fire Department.
The goal is to allow people to meet the firefighters and learn about who they are when they’re not battling flames.
“Every individual on this fire service is different,” said Todd Brown, an Amarillo firefighter at Station 4. “We all have different ways of doing the job but we ultimately get the job done and try and stay as professional as possible.”
Atticus, dressed in a fire chief outfit, said being on the truck showed him what being a firefighter is all about.
“Putting out fire,” said Atticus.
The day solidified that he wants to be a firefighter when grows up.
“If anybody’s interested in doing it, feel free to have them come talk to our fire administration,” said Brown. “We’d love to have new recruits and have young people that want to come see what we do on a daily basis.”
Besides the trucks and equipment, residents took a look at the only fireman’s pole left in the district and an on-site museum.
“We’ve got a piece of steel from the Twin Towers in New York,” said Justus. “Just lots of history, and they’ll learn lots while they’re here.”
“We have old memorabilia in there, the way the fire service used to be,” said Brown. “So they can actually look through that museum and see the progression of fire service over all the years that we’ve been doing to what we have here today in the station.”
The department hopes this is the first of many events where community members can see what life is like as an Amarillo firefighter.
