Watchdog looks to rescind crucial part of payday loan rules

It's an argument the CFPB actually agreed with since the industry derives most of its profits from repeat borrowers: those who take out a loan but struggle to repay it back in full and repeatedly renew the loan. When the rules were finalized last year, the bureau estimated that loan volume in the payday lending industry could fall by roughly two-thirds, with most of the decline coming from repeat loans no longer being renewed. The industry, which operates more than 16,000 stores in 35 states, would likely see thousands of payday lending store closures nationwide.