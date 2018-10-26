Regional Information Technology Competition helps students prepare for their future

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Today is day two of the Regional Information Technology Competition at Amarillo College.
12 universities are here to compete in this regional competition and there will only be three students who will place.
Placing in this information technology competition is a huge resume booster for students, but for those who don’t place, it’s great practice for their future in IT.
“Students only have three hours to complete these solutions, and I do know that that is a tight deadline to meet,” says Dewayne Higgs, Computer Information Systems Program Coordinator and Professor at Amarillo College.
Competitors come prepared with a strong knowledge of what they are being tested on and are excited for how it would benefit their future careers.
Student and competitor Firas Ghazouani says, “It’s a good thing to put on your resume, if you put yourself out there, you put yourself on the spot that will help you get more experience.”
Nancy Melendez, who is also a competitor, says, “A woman going, not only for higher-ed, but into the technology business and winning a competition of this caliber would show its strengths. Employers take attention to that and they take notice of that.”
“Jobs will be like, ‘Wow you went to a competition, got active and placed,’” said competitor Reece Peterson. “It’ll put me in the door.”
Higgs says past Amarillo College students have had consistent success rates after placing in the competitions that have gone on to help them after their graduation.
“Students who have placed in the national conferences regarding collegiate competitive IT conferences, they have landed an entry-career position in IT ,and some form of IT, usually within the first six months upon graduation.”
This three day competition has nine different categories that students are competing in and the winners will be announced tomorrow.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.