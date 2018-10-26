Parents should be aware of sex offenders in their neighborhood this Halloween

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Children are excited for the candy filled holiday that brings them joy. But this Halloween, officials are preparing to patrol the neighborhoods and to keep a close eye on Amarillo’s registered sex offenders.
With the program Operation Lights Out, police will patrol Amarillo to prevent sex offenders from repeating an offense.
“We have a program called Operations Lights Out. I will have 12 officers that are patrolling the streets of Amarillo and we’ll be looking to make sure that none of our sex offenders have porch lights on or Halloween decorations welcoming children to their home trick-or-treating,” said Terry Easterling, Director of the Community Supervision and Corrections Department.
With hundreds of sex offenders in the Amarillo area, each of them are tracked and checked on frequently. Many sex offenders have sex offender treatment counselors who have explained the Operation Lights Out rules and regulations.
But even with hundreds of sex offenders in Amarillo, officials are only focusing on about 100 this Halloween.
“I would say that we track thousands. I have about 100 just in rural Randall County. I think the police department averages to 5 or 6 hundred, Potter County about the same as me. The thing is that I would say that ten percent or less of all the people that are registered are true predators," said Danny Alexander, Public Information Officer and Sex Offender Register.
Sex offenders in Amarillo are aware of the Halloween protocol. Parents are still encouraged to walk their children to the door rather than waiting at the end of the driveway or on the sidewalk. Parents should keep in mind that sex offenders could be in any neighborhood in Amarillo.
